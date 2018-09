Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook is under fire again.

This time, a complaint, filed in part by the American Civil Liberties Union, claims some employers target their job post ads to unlawfully discriminate based on gender and age.

According the the claim, 10 employers targeted their ads exclusively to male users. That means women didn’t even see the ads.

Under federal law, ads cannot be targeted to exclude job seekers based on age, gender or race.