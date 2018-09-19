Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Eagles fans got to put on a gender reveal for the ages.

Michael Fleming and Tara Pirolli said they knew just what to do when they found out they might be having a Super Bowl baby.

“We found out we were pregnant Memorial Day weekend, I was 5 weeks at the time. This is our first child. When we received my due date which is January 27th, the first thing that came to our minds was we are having a Super Bowl baby!” Pirolli, who is a longtime Chickie’s & Pete’s employee, said in an email to CBS Philly.

The couple decided to tell their friends and family through a “touchdowns or pompoms-themed” gender reveal using the “Philly Special” play this past Sunday.

But to make the occasion even more epic, they invited the Eagles mascot, Swoop!

“We thought the coolest way to do it would be ‘The Philly Special’ play, with the football full of blue or pink powder for the reveal. We also said how cool it would be to do the Philly Special, with the Eagles Mascot Swoop!” says Pirolli.

And that’s just what happened!

The exciting moment was captured on video showing Swoop taking the football and tossing it to Fleming. The play was capped off with a blue cloud — it’s a boy!

“Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles! We are now having a Football player, maybe try for a cheerleader next year,” says Pirolli.