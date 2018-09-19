Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials are hoping to create safer selfies!

Apple Rolling Out New Features To Help Parents Manage Kids’ Screen Time

The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles recently installed safe selfie zones at its four DMV locations.

These new zones are for new drivers who like to pose and post pictures with their new license.

Fortnite ‘Ninja’: Richard Tyler Blevins Becomes 1st Esports Player Featured On ESPN Cover

A DMV employee noticed drivers taking license selfies while compromising their private information.

These new backdrops offer those taking photos of their new licenses a safer option when sharing their good news.