NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials are hoping to create safer selfies!

The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles recently installed safe selfie zones at its four DMV locations.

These new zones are for new drivers who like to pose and post pictures with their new license.

A DMV employee noticed drivers taking license selfies while compromising their private information.

These new backdrops offer those taking photos of their new licenses a safer option when sharing their good news.

