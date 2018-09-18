Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A man is accused of rubbing his bare behind on produce at a grocery store in northern Virginia before putting the items back on display.

News outlets report 27-year-old Michael Dwayne Johnson, of Manassas, is charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property. A Manassas police release says an employee on Saturday noticed Johnson grabbing produce, pulling down his pants and rubbing the produce on his behind before putting it back.

Chicago 4 Year Old Named Florence Called To Help Hurricane Florence Victims

It says the store had to destroy several pallets of produce because of Johnson’s actions. A police spokeswoman says the report lists fruit as the ruined produce. Authorities have not released a motive.

It’s unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.)