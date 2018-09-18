Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Troopers are now under orders to visit schools and colleges every shift in areas where they are the primary police force.

Governor Wolf’s administration made the announcement Tuesday, citing findings from a school safety task force set up in the wake of February’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Governor Wolf’s administration also says school officials in Pennsylvania have requested a stronger police presence.

State Troopers are the primary police force in nearly 1,300 Pennsylvania municipalities