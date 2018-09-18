Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young girl in Chicago has heard her name a lot lately.

Florence Wizniewski has been hearing ‘Florence’ over and over for the past week or so due to Hurricane Florence.

She decided to help the victims of the storm by collecting non-perishable items from neighbors to send to the Carolinas.

She says she thinks it is the right thing to do, to help people. Her preschool got behind the effort and is helping take in the collection of non perishable food, paper and toiletries. They say they’ve collected hundreds of dollars in donations, as well.