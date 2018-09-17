WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CBS) – The Weather Channel is now responding to reports that one of their reporters was essentially “faking it” during his coverage of Hurricane Florence.

Video of the coverage shows reporter Mike Seidel struggling to keep his balance as he reports in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

But as he braces and fights the wind, two guys walk by behind him, with no trouble at all.

The video has been shared more than a million times on social media.

Now a spokesman for The Weather Channel is defending Seidel saying, it’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, while Seidel tries to maintain his footing on wet grass.

The spokesperson goes on to say Seidel was exhausted after reporting on-air until 1 a.m.

