PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Some lucky pups in North Carolina were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard over the weekend.

Members of the USCG scooped the dogs up from Hurricane Florence’s rising floodwaters.

Video shows the moment rescuers saved 10 beagles and 4 pit bulls over the weekend.

You can see the dogs wagging their tails as they sand on the boat.

Crews say the pups were desperately trying to stay afloat when they sprang in to action to save them.