PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Smokers could soon have even fewer places to light up in the Garden State.

New Jersey State lawmakers are considering banning smoking at some outdoor public places including boardwalks and amusement parks.

Some cities, including Ocean City, Wildwood and North Wildwood have already banned smoking on the boardwalk.

Governor Phil Murphy just signed a bill in July banning smoking at the state’s public beaches. That smoking ban goes into effect in January.