  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Smokers could soon have even fewer places to light up in the Garden State.

New Jersey State lawmakers are considering banning smoking at some outdoor public places including boardwalks and amusement parks.

Some cities, including Ocean City, Wildwood and North Wildwood have already banned smoking on the boardwalk.

Potential Dangers In Women Taking Freeze-Dried Placenta Pills  

Governor Phil Murphy just signed a bill in July banning smoking at the state’s public beaches. That smoking ban goes into effect in January.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s