GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – Local and state authorities are investigating after a pickup truck was caught on surveillance video vandalizing areas of the Garnet Valley Middle School grounds.

“It’s really frustrating, senseless, senseless, act of vandalism,” said Superintendent Marc Bertrando.

Bertrando says the “turfing” happened early Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

School officials handed the video over to Bethel and Pennsylvania State Police. Both are now investigating.

This is not the first time his type of vandalism happened at this middle school.

Last year a minor and an adult were arrested for vandalizing the athletic fields.

“It’s a shame for the parents, the taxes we’re paying they’re paying. I live here in the district,” said Denise Martin, a school employee.

School officials spent $15,000 putting in fencing and cameras.

This time they spent another $5,000 on contractors to fix the grounds.

“When we catch the individual, we will press charges and push to recoup all expense,” said the Garnet Valley School District in a Facebook post.

The superintendent is trying to get reward money in hopes of being able to catch the vandal even faster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bertram@garnetvalley.org, or call the Bethel or Pennsylvania State Police directly.

