PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI is teaming up with police in Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township to find two people behind a series of robberies.

Detectives believe the pair has robbed nine businesses in the past month, including a Rite Aid Pharmacy that was hit twice.

Investigators released these photos of both suspects seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

If you know anything about the robberies, call the FBI or Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.