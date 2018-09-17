  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI is teaming up with police in Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township to find two people behind a series of robberies.

Detectives believe the pair has robbed nine businesses in the past month, including a Rite Aid Pharmacy that was hit twice.

Investigators released these photos of both suspects seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

robbery suspect 1

robbery suspect

robberies

If you know anything about the robberies, call the FBI or Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

