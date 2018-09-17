Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (CBS) — “I’m just happy to help. I took a week’s vacation to come down here,” said Chief Hunter Holland, who is among the members of the Frankford, Delaware volunteer fire company helping out with hurricane relief in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Fourteen firefighters in total from Sussex County, Delaware make up two task forces. They arrived in North Carolina on Saturday.

“The first day here was pretty rough. The building we were in originally, some of the roof blew off during the storm,” said Holland.

Chief Holland and his team relocated to Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville.

Over in Dillon, South Carolina, images of Pennsylvania Task Force One from Philadelphia show rescuers searching for a stranded woman.

Back in North Carolina, Delaware fire crews have been helping the National Guard distribute water and food and assisting at a nearby shelter.

Chief Holland tells CBS3 reporter Chantee Lans it’s a rare opportunity for his team.

“It’s the first time Delaware has ever been deployed to help like anything like this for the volunteer fireman so its an honor to be down here,” he said.

Chief Holland said because of extra rain and a nearby river, crews expect additional flooding throughout the week. The two task forces are bracing to assist with water rescues. Frankford volunteer firefighters are on a seven-day deployment. They plan to return to Delaware on Saturday.