Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — San Francisco officials renamed a portion of Golden Gate Park after comedic legend, Robin Williams.

Burglars Steal Ping Pong Paddle From Main Line Home: Police

The Robin Williams Meadow commemorates the comedian.

An effort to attach Williams’ name to the meadow began two years ago.

Its unveiling comes on the same weekend as the city’s 38th annual free Comedy Day festival.

Williams made his home in the community of Tiburon and was a fixture around San Francisco.

Judge To Rule If Horse Named Justice Can Sue Former Owner In Oregon

Robin Williams died in his home in 2014.

He was just 63-years-old.