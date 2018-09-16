WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — San Francisco officials renamed a portion of Golden Gate Park after comedic legend, Robin Williams.

The Robin Williams Meadow commemorates the comedian.

An effort to attach Williams’ name to the meadow began two years ago.

Robin Williams (Photo by Car Court/Getty Images)

Robin Williams | Credit: Car Court/Getty Images

Its unveiling comes on the same weekend as the city’s 38th annual free Comedy Day festival.

Williams made his home in the community of Tiburon and was a fixture around San Francisco.

The Robin Williams Meadow

The Robin Williams Meadow Credit: CBS3

Robin Williams died in his home in 2014.

He was just 63-years-old.

