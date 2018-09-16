Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — One week after dealing with remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon western Pennsylvania is getting ready for Florence’s possible impact.

Pittsburgh Public Works said it will be ready to respond when the rain arrives.

Sandbags are already out in parts of the Pittsburgh area.

One shop in Millvale has had its share of floods, including one in July.

The business’ workers say sandbags are vital.

“We’ve got our sandbags on the side of the building. We’re going to try to be ready for it if it comes this way,” said Jeff Carr of Yetter’s Ice Cream & Candy Shop.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is carefully releasing stormwater from reservoirs to make space available for more stormwater.

But the corps doesn’t expect the rain from Florence to be as severe as the rain from Gordon’s remnants.