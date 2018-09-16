WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all white chocolate lovers, the anticipated White Chocolate Peanut M&M’s is finally on the shelves!

The company introduced the candy flavor on Friday.

“We’ve witnessed the demand for white chocolate growing at a rate more than three times that of other chocolate flavors,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director for M&M’s.

The company says the M&M’s White Chocolate Peanut will feature peanuts surrounded by rich white chocolate and wrapped in the brand’s signature colorful shell.

