PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all white chocolate lovers, the anticipated White Chocolate Peanut M&M’s is finally on the shelves!

The company introduced the candy flavor on Friday.

Just when you thought Friday couldn’t get better… Introducing White Chocolate Peanut! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/E6qHId9tao — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) September 14, 2018

“We’ve witnessed the demand for white chocolate growing at a rate more than three times that of other chocolate flavors,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director for M&M’s.

The company says the M&M’s White Chocolate Peanut will feature peanuts surrounded by rich white chocolate and wrapped in the brand’s signature colorful shell.