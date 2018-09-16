Comments
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: M&M's are viewed in the M&M store in Times Square on July 24, 2014 in New York City. With the increase in cocoa prices, Mars Chocolate North America, the maker of Snickers and M&M's, announced an average price increase of 7 percent this week for their chocolate products. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all white chocolate lovers, the anticipated White Chocolate Peanut M&M’s is finally on the shelves!
The company introduced the candy flavor on Friday.
“We’ve witnessed the demand for white chocolate growing at a rate more than three times that of other chocolate flavors,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director for M&M’s.
The company says the M&M’s White Chocolate Peanut will feature peanuts surrounded by rich white chocolate and wrapped in the brand’s signature colorful shell.