PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A bombshell accusation in the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

California Professor Christine Blasey Ford told the Washington Post Kavanaugh tried to rape her during a Maryland High School party in the 1980’s.

She says Kavanaugh “stumbling drunk,” corralled her into a bedroom, pinned her to a bed, and groped her.

Kavanaugh said in a statement, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says he will proceed with the planned committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination next week.