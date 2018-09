Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An accident in Burlington County has sent four people to the hospital.

Police rushed to Route 130 in Delran around 3 a.m. Sunday where they found an SUV flipped on its side

There is no word on how serious their injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.