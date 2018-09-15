Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The Glassboro Police Department is asking the public for identifying a young lady who was seen climbing a new statue located outside their station.

“In this instance, we’d like to speak with the young lady posing with our new Glass Blower statue,” officials wrote on Facebook.

The incident reportedly happened early Wednesday morning.

Police believe that the woman’s friends took pictures of her posing with the statue and that those photos may have been shared on social media.

“The pedestal is several feet high. We don’t want people climbing it and possibly damaging it – even if little damage occurred here,” officials explained.

They cite previous vandalism done to a nearby memorial wall as one of their reasons for wanting to identify this woman.

Anyone with information or that can identify the woman pictured is asked to please contact 856-881-1500.