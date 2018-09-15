Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (CBS) — Looters are taking advantage of Florence.

Police in Brunswick County, North Carolina, have arrested four men for breaking into cars and a mini-mart.

And in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a sign was posted outside of a restaurant intending to scare would-be thieves with the threat of being shot.

South Carolina’s Gov. Henry McMaster also has a message for those looking to prey on the victims.

“And I assure you that the law enforcement in South Carolina will show no mercy and spare no quarter to those who are seeking to take advantage of this situation,” McMaster stated.

To further prevent looting, Brunswick County is under curfew until sunrise.