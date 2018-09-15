Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fifth-grade teacher has been charged after Camden County officials say he allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old girl.

Officials say Jonathan Liano, of Sicklerville, believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

However, the 38-year-old teacher had been sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective working with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation began on Sept. 4 when Liano reportedly reached out to the detective under the belief that she was a teen. Officials say explicit conversations between Liano and the “teen” eventually led to an arranged meeting.

Instead, when Liano drove to Pennsauken where he believed he would be meeting the girl he was arrested by officers on Sept. 14.

Digital devices that were in Liano’s possession were seized by detectives to be analyzed.

Liano, a teacher at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Berlin Township, faces multiple charges including second degree luring, sending obscene material to a minor, and more.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.