Ryan Mayer

It’s early. Those two words are key to remember not only for your favorite NFL team, but also for your fantasy team. One week in, maybe your lineup didn’t produce the way that you were expecting after drafting it. But, there’s still plenty of time to right the ship in the coming weeks.

Or, if you won your opening week matchup, that’s great, but this is no time to sit back on your haunches proud of your accomplishment. Keeping track of matchups and injuries is key, especially in the early part of the season. So, with that in mind, it’s time to check in once again with our favorite fantasy experts from CBSSports.com to see who they’re starting and sitting for Week 2 of the season.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo- San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

WR: Nelson Agholor- Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit

RB: Jamaal Williams- Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

TE: Kyle Rudolph- Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Tevin Coleman- Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

TE: Jared Cook- Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Sit

QB: Cam Newton- Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

WR: Amari Cooper- Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos

For the reasons behind the guy’s picks, check out the video above. And for more great content from Jesse, Dave and Heath, head over to CBSSports.com’s fantasy section.