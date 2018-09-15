Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Kensington, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of D Street just before 3:45 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower back and once in the wrist.

He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

