Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Mercer County grand jury has handed down indictments against two men in connection with the Art All Night shooting in Trenton.

Amir Armstrong and Davone White face weapons charges. Armstrong also faces a charge of receiving stolen property.

Officials: Looters Arrested In North Carolina, Warn Would-Be Robbers

A judge has also declined to release one of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey’s capital city on June 17.

Defense attorney Christopher Olsen argued Friday for the release of White, 27, pending his trial on aggravated assault and weapons charges in the shooting at the Roebling Wire Works Building where the event was hosted.

Olsen said his client has “severe” injuries and “extensive nerve damage” and “can barely walk now.”

Superior Court Judge Anthony Massi said White and the actions alleged were “clearly a danger.”

Police: Man Shot To Death Following Argument In Strawberry Mansion

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival when gunfire authorities attributed to a neighborhood gang dispute began.

Twenty-two people were injured.

A third suspect was killed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)