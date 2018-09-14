WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Recall, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

XENIA, Ohio (AP) – The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318 kilograms) of pork sausage links because it might contain pieces of plastic.

The items have establishment number “EST 6785” and were sold in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Food and Safety Inspection Service says there are no confirmed reports of any injuries.

The 12-ounce (340 gram) trays are labeled Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links, Brown Sugar and Honey, Fresh from Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links or Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added. All have a lot code of 8213.

The sausage should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s