Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Public health officials in South Jersey have confirmed a second case of West Nile Virus this year.

They say a 38-year-old woman from Camden County is recuperating at home from the illness.

In response, the mosquito control commission is spraying additional insecticides in the area.

Residents should check their property for any object that holds water for more than a few days.

“The Camden County Health Department encourages you to use insect repellents and take extra precautions if you are outside during peak biting hours. You may also want to wear long sleeves and long pants if you are in your yard between dusk and dawn,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the CCDHHS. “While the chance of becoming ill is relatively small, there are things you can do to protect yourself and your family.”