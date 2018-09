Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Days after Uranus, Missouri’s local newspaper shut down, a new one opened called ‘Uranus.’

The paper is set to be ‘fun’ and promote local small town news.

It’s set on Route 66, which is known for its quirky attractions.

Some in town are laughing at the the paper’s name, Uranus, but not everyone thinks it’s funny.

The first issue is due out next month.