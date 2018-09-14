Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (CBS) – It’s a move unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Wildlife officials in Washington State are relocating hundreds of mountain goats.

Dangling from a rope beneath a helicopter and wearing blindfolds, these goats are moving from Olympic National Park to the North Cascades.

Wildlife officials say the move is necessary because the goats have long posed a threat to native vegetation and to people visiting the park.

“These goats are not native here, they were introduced in the 20’s before we were a park,” said Olympic National Park Biologist Patti Happe. “They have learned to not be afraid of people because were a national park.”

About 350 mountain goats are expected to make the move.

Wildlife officials hope the transported goats will help boost a reduced population in their native habitat of the cascades.