  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basement Of Horrors, Eddie Wright, Linda Weston, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A self-described preacher charged in the “Basement of Horrors” case in Philadelphia found out his fate on Thursday.

Eddie Wright was sentenced to 27 years behind bars for his role in the organized torture of people who were physically and intellectually handicapped.

‘They Suspect Something Nefarious Is Going On’: New Jersey’s Vote-By-Mail Law Raises Concerns Over Confusion

Police arrested him in 2011 after the basement was discovered in the Tacony section of the city.

Linda Weston, the ringleader, was sentenced to life in prison for stealing Social Security checks from the victims, while also beating and starving them for more than a decade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s