Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A self-described preacher charged in the “Basement of Horrors” case in Philadelphia found out his fate on Thursday.

Eddie Wright was sentenced to 27 years behind bars for his role in the organized torture of people who were physically and intellectually handicapped.

‘They Suspect Something Nefarious Is Going On’: New Jersey’s Vote-By-Mail Law Raises Concerns Over Confusion

Police arrested him in 2011 after the basement was discovered in the Tacony section of the city.

Linda Weston, the ringleader, was sentenced to life in prison for stealing Social Security checks from the victims, while also beating and starving them for more than a decade.