BETHEL PARK, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police officials say they will be firing off blank rounds during active shooter training at a suburban Pittsburgh high school on Thursday. They want to expose students to the sound of gunfire.

Bethel Park High School will conduct a drill known under the “ALICE” program, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. Staff, students and parents have been informed that police officers conducting the drill will be firing blank rounds, but will not be firing them at anyone.

Principal Zeb Jansante sent a letter informing parents of the blank-round gunfire Wednesday, saying it is meant to prepare students for the sounds in case of an emergency.

Some parents say they’re concerned the sounds could be traumatizing to students.

Other schools in the area have conducted similar training programs in recent months.

