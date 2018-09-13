  • CBS 3On Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is sending National Guard troops, helicopters and other specialists and equipment to help with the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that the deployment involves more than 25 guardsmen, six technicians from the state Fish and Boat Commission and four helicopters, including two UH-60 Black Hawks and two CH-47 Chinooks.

The Guard personnel have been leaving this week from Fort Indiantown Gap and an airport in Johnstown to join others at a staging area for post-storm efforts in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Fish and Boat technicians are with the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. They’re deploying with a rescue truck and trailer that contains inflatable boats and other rescue equipment.

