DALLAS (CBS) – Philly’s own Kevin Hart made a surprise stop at a Texas high school.

The actor and comedian visited Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas Wednesday morning.

He was there to promote his new movie “Night school” in which a group of adults go back to high school to get a GED.

Hart told the students that he loves and believes in their generation.

“It has put me in a position to inspire and motivate and give our youth a different level of energy,” said Hart.

The principal jokingly introduced Hart as the new interim principal.

Hart promised the students that they’d eat chicken nuggets every day.