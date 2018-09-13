  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: New Jersey Turnpike Authority

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – The coin machines that accept exact change at tolls along the Garden State Parkway will soon be gone.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority says crews will begin work to remove the coin machines at 11 mainline barrier plazas on Sept. 24.

The coin lanes are being replaced with Full Service or E-ZPass Only lanes.

Officials say the coin machines have become expensive and difficult to maintain.

“The coin machines are nearing the end of their useful lives,” said the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. “Original manufacturer’s parts are no longer available,
and parts from third-party vendors are becoming scarce.”

However, officials say the coin machines plazas on the entry and exit ramps will remain.

The work should take six weeks to be completed.

