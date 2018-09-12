PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Burger lovers rejoice…. Wendy’s is serving free Dave’s Singles all month.

The company says from now until Sept. 30 you can score a free burger using the Wendy’s Mobile App with any purchase.

“With the momentous holiday approaching on September 18, Wendy’s wants everyone to celebrate with a fresh never frozen* cheeseburger. And because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy’s believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month,” the company says.

You can download the Wendy’s app at the App Store and Google Play Store.