PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Putting peanuts in Coke is the latest food trend to surface on the internet.

But the trend isn’t new, it reportedly originated in the South during the 1920’s. According to the National Peanut Board, workers who didn’t have where to wash their hands would just dump the salty snack in their Coke.

It remains unclear how or exactly when the trend resurfaced, but fans of the salty sweet treat say it’s an experience no one should miss out on.