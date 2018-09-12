Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reporting record liquor sales in the Keystone State.
Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $2.59 billion.
That’s a 2.7 percent increase over the prior year and previous retail sales record.
The PLCB has achieved year-over-year sales growth each year for at least the past two decades.