PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reporting record liquor sales in the Keystone State.

Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $2.59 billion.

plcb liquor record2 Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reporting Record Sales In State

Credit: CBS3

That’s a 2.7 percent increase over the prior year and previous retail sales record.

The PLCB has achieved year-over-year sales growth each year for at least the past two decades.

