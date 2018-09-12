Morey's Piers Announces Closure Of Flitzer Roller CoasterA popular ride at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood will make its final climb after 30 years of service this month.

Bob Dylan Set To Open Newly Renovated Met PhiladelphiaThe restoration of an historic landmark in Philadelphia is nearing completion.

More Than 200 Different Pies Offered At Philadelphia Pizza FestivalIt was quite a pizza party in South Philly Saturday.

Curving: Latest Dating Trend Subtly Breaks HeartsIt's only getting harder for loveless daters in the modern world.

Kevin Bacon, Krya Sedgwick Celebrate 30th Anniversary With BeeGees SongPhiladelphia native Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Segwick, celebrated their 30th anniversary yesterday with music.

Dictionary Adds 800 New Words Including ‘Hangry,’ ‘Zoodles,’ ‘Fintech,’ ‘Bougie’Emotionally, people get “hangry” when hunger and anger mix, easily fixed by a meal of “zoodles” – noodles made from zucchini.