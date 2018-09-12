Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Free Library of Philadelphia is working to help job seekers find employment.

A job fair was held at the Parkway Central branch on Wednesday.

The library and Citizens Charitable Foundation teamed up for the event.

Lots of people looking for jobs had the chance to connect and network with prospective employers.

The library has additional job fairs scheduled:

Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Lucien E. Blackwell Philadelphia Regional Library.

Friday, Sept. 28 at the Paschalville Library.

Friday, Oct. 5 at the Northeast Regional Library.

Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Parkway Central Library.

The fairs are free and no registration is required.