PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Free Library of Philadelphia is working to help job seekers find employment.

A job fair was held at the Parkway Central branch on Wednesday.

The library and Citizens Charitable Foundation teamed up for the event.

Credit: CBS3

Lots of people looking for jobs had the chance to connect and network with prospective employers.

The library has additional job fairs scheduled:

  • Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Lucien E. Blackwell Philadelphia Regional Library.
  • Friday, Sept. 28 at the Paschalville Library.
  • Friday, Oct. 5 at the Northeast Regional Library.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Parkway Central Library.

The fairs are free and no registration is required.

