PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former lifeguard at a West Philadelphia public pool is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Philadelphia police say 35-year-old Michael Daniels was the supervising lifeguard at John B. Kelly Pool at the Fairmount Park Conservancy at the time of the assault. The victim was a lifeguard at the facility.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said the assault happened multiple times during the course of the summer. Daniels had worked on and off at the John B. Kelly Pool since 2013. He has also worked at the Francisville Pool.

Daniels was arrested on Monday and charged with contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

Police are asking parents of minors who worked at the pool or may have visited the pool to speak with their children and contact authorities if they believe they were victims.