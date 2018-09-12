Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is working on giving drivers a much smoother ride.

Officials announced their street repaving blitz with Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Super Bowl champ hopped on board a street paver for a demonstration of the work being done.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city has dedicated $178 million over six years for street repaving.

“We appreciate our citizens’ patience. It’s getting done. We’ll get as much done before the winter sets in heavy, and then we’ll start again in the spring,” said Kenney.

The funding will go toward additional Streets Department employees and new equipment.