DOUGLASSVILLE Pa. (CBS) — The buses are geared up, the drivers are rested, and now a Berks County transportation company is waiting to get word from FEMA to head down south to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

People donated bottled water, paper towels, baby wipes, and more to Klein Transportation in Douglassville before the buses start head south ahead of Florence.

“People are really supportive and really excited that we’re headed down to help,” said Christa McCusker, the company’s marketing manager.

Klein is sending two buses at first, and could send more if needed. They will be used to transport non-emergency medical patients after the storm makes landfall.

“Patients who might need chemotherapy, or dialysis, that sort of thing, and we will primarily be post-hurricane. They’ll need us to be staged prior to the time it hits land, but our primary work will be after the hurricane clears out,” said Wayne Klein, the company’s president.

The drivers know they have an important job so they will also be prepared, bringing with them sleeping bags, cash, and even a road atlas in case their cellphones stop working.

“The drivers that we selected to go have been driving for many years and are well versed in all aspects of driving,” said McCusker.