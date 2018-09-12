EAST PORTERVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 11: A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company as water wells supplying hundreds of residents remain dry in the fourth year of worsening drought on February 11, 2015 in East Porterville, California. Many local residents fill water tanks with free non-potable water for flushing toilets, bathing and laundering. Bottled water is used for drinking, cooking and washing dishes. Most of the wells of about 926 dry homes in Tulare County stopped flowing last summer when some 17 California communities ran out of water. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Colorado is canning water to help those living in the path of Hurricane Florence.

Instead of ice cold beer, Anheuser-Busch is producing thousands of cans of water to ship into the flood-ravaged areas.

“For the last 30 years, we have been working with the American Red Cross and our wholesaler partners to provide clean, safe drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “Earlier this year, we recognized the employees who help make the program possible in Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial and made a new commitment to expand our capacity to produce safe, clean drinking water for disaster relief at our Fort Collins Brewery. Today, we are pleased to deliver on that promise, doubling our production capacity to help our fellow Americans in times of need.”

FULL LIST: Airlines Issue Travel Alerts, Waivers Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

Last year, the company was able to send close to three million cans of water to disaster-affected areas in Texas, Florida, Georgia and California.

With the Fort Collins brewery producing emergency water, the beer company will be able to deliver cans more quickly to communities in need.