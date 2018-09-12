  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We all have our vices, but how much do we spend on them?

Americans spend nearly $3,000 a year on unnecessary things like lottery tickets, specialty coffee, and dining out, according to bankrate.com.

Generation X, those aged 38 to 53, spend more money than any generation on those things.

The bulk of those expenses are spent on eating out, with most Americans dining out at least two times a week.

