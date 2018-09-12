CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A total of 27 people were arrested following a two-month-long narcotics investigation at the Jersey Shore.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office says search warrants were executed on Tuesday morning through “Operation Forefathers,” a large-scale narcotics investigation.

The investigation also led to the seizure of 13 vehicles, 6,540 bags of suspected heroin, six ounces of suspected methamphetamine, two ounces of suspected raw heroin, and numerous pounds of marijuana. Also seized was in excess of $30,000, two semiautomatic handguns and one shotgun.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspected heroin has an approximate street value of $77,000 and the suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $16,000.

Authorities say Harold Santiago, George Williams, Tracey Kluska, and Isiah Fitzpatrick were the leaders of a large-scale drug distribution network.

The following individuals were arrested:

Harold E. Santiago, B/M, 31 years old, residing in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Woodbine, was charged with leader of a narcotics distribution network, a crime of the 1st degree; conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; and conspiracy to possess a firearm, a crime of the 2nd degree. Santiago was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

George T. Williams, B/M, 57 years old, residing in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Lane, Millville, was charged with leader of a narcotics distribution network, a crime of the 1st degree; conspiracy to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession with intent to distribute heroin, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of marijuana, a disorderly persons offense. Williams was lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending Court Proceedings.

Tracy D. Kluska, W/M, 44 years old, residing on Route 50 in Oceanview, was charged with leader of a narcotics distribution network, a crime of the 1st degree; possession of CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession with intent to distribute CDS, a crime of the 4th degree; possession of a high capacity magazine, a crime of the 4th degree; possession of CDS, a disorderly persons offense; and possession with intent to dispense drug paraphernalia, a crime of the 4th degree. Kluska was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Isiah T. Fitzpatrick, B/M, 28 years old, residing in the 100 block of DeHirsch Avenue, Woodbine, was charged with distribution of CDS, a crime of the 1st degree; maintaining a CDS production facility, a crime of the 1st degree; conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; distribution of CDS (methamphetamine), a crime of the 2nd degree; unlawful possession of a handgun, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of a community firearm, a crime of the 2nd degree; certain person not to possess a firearm, a crime of the 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (prescription drugs), a crime of the 3rd degree; money laundering, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 4th degree; and obstruction, a crime of the 4th degree. Fitzpatrick was ledged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Joshua D. Wigglesworth, W/M, 29 years old, residing in the 500 block of Kings Highway, South Seaville, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (methamphetamine), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime o the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 4th degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a crime of the 4th degree; possession of a firearm (handgun) during a CDS offense, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of a firearm (shotgun) during a CDS offense, a crime of the 2nd degree; unlawful possession of a handgun, a crime of the 2nd degree; money laundering, a crime of the 3rd degree. Wigglesworth was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Sarah E. Burnett, W/F, 26 years old, residing on Steelmantown Road, Woodbine, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense; and possession of a hypodermic needle, a disorderly persons offense. Burnett was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Kyle W. Calise, W/M, 29 years old, residing on Mooring Circle, Oceanview, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (methamphetamine), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 4th degree, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, a crime of the 4th degree. Calise was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

William A. Hutchison, W/M, 48 years old, residing on Brewhaus Lane, Oceanview, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of marijuana, a disorderly persons offense. Hutchison was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Alexander Osario, H/M, 51 years old, residing in the 5900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood Crest, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession with the intent to distribute CDS (cocaine), a crime of the 3rd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of marijuana, a disorderly persons offense. Osario was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Erik I. Hernandez, H/M, 33 years old, residing in the 700 block of Franklin Street, Woodbine, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of marijuana, a disorderly persons offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense. Hernandez was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Carolyn Cortes, H/F, 41 years old, residing in the 2100 block of Mays Landing Road, Millville, was charged with conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree, and conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree. Cortes was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Michael A. Mason, B/M, 34 years old, residing in the 1700 block of Newcumbtown Road, Millville, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; money laundering, a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense. Mason was released with summonses pending Court proceedings

Rachel P. Bowers, W/F, 28 years old, residing on Highland Avenue, Beesleys Point, was charged with possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, a crime of the 4th degree; possession of a large capacity magazine, a crime of the 4th degree; and possession of marijuana, a disorderly persons offense. Bowers was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Dominic J. Wilson, 34 years old, residing in the 600 Block of Grant Street, Woodbine, was charged with possession of CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of prescription legend drugs with intent to distribute, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, a crime of the 3rd degree; money laundering, a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense. Wilson was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Marisol Thomas, H/F, 47 years old, residing in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue, Woodbine was charged with possession of marijuana, a crime of the 4th degree. Thomas was released with a summons pending Court proceedings.

Jeanette M. Coleman, B/F, 52 years old, residing in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Woodbine, was charged with possession of CDS (marijuana), a crime of 4th degree; possession with intent to distribute CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of CDS (pills), a crime of the 3rd degree. Coleman was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Harold E. Crawford, B/M, 52 years old, residing in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Del Haven, was charged with possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, a crime of the 4th degree; and possession of a hypodermic needle, a disorderly persons offense. Crawford was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Terry J. Pierce III, B/M, 28 years old, residing in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Woodbine, was charged with conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to possess CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, a crime of the 4th degree. Pierce was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Julius L. Davis, B/M, 29 years old, residing in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Woodbine, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm, a crime of the 2nd degree, and possession of CDS, a crime of the 3rd degree. Davis was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Alicia R. Troup, B/F, 30 years old, of the 2400 block of Buttonwood Lane, Millville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the third degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the third degree; and possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense. Troup was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Rachel L. Beachaump, B/F, 29 years old, residing in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Lane, Millville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the third degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the third degree; and possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense. Beachaump was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Dominique T. Beachaump, B/F, 28 years old, residing in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Lane, Millville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the third degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the third degree; and possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense. Beachaump was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Linda Troup, B/F, 50 years old, residing in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Lane, Millville was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the third degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the third degree; and possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense. Troup was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Tymere Bailey, B/M, 28 years old, residing on South Laurel Street, Millville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the third degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the third degree; possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense; and obstruction, a disorderly persons offense. Bailey was lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending Court proceedings.

Monique R. Abernathy, B/F, 38 years old, residing in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Lane, Millville, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS (heroin) a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (cocaine), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense. Abernathy was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Jaylin Laraquente, B/M, 25 years old, residing in the 500 block of Franklin Street, Woodbine was charged with possession of CDS (marijuana), a disorderly persons offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense. Laraquente was released with summonses pending Court proceedings.

Terrance L. Bennett, B/M, 51 years old, residing in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Woodbine, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin), crime of the 1st degree; unlawful possession of a handgun, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of a community handgun, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of a firearm in the course CDS violation, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (methamphetamine), a crime of the 2nd degree; conspiracy to distribute CDS, a crime of the 2nd degree; possession of CDS (methamphetamine), a crime of the 3rd degree; money laundering, a crime of the 3rd degree; possession with intent to distribute CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 3rd degree; possession of CDS (heroin), a crime of the 3rd degree; and possession of CDS (marijuana), a crime of the 4th degree. Bennett was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.