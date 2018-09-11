MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Andover Fire Department’s video of an eagle who landed on top of a 9/11 display is quickly gaining viral status.

On Tuesday, which is the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, the fire department held a tribute to the events on the Main Street Bridge over Highway 10 in Coon Rapids.

“We’re all set up here, so nobody forgets,” Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich said said.

That’s when something unexpected happened. An eagle landed right on top of the aerial truck helping to hold the American Flag.

“Isn’t that unbelievable?” Streich said. “This eagle just landed on the aerial while we’re doing the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal.”

Watch the video below: