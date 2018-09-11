Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



WEST ORANGE, N.J. (PATCH.COM) – Mysterious cases of Legionnaires’ disease have appeared in New Jersey in recent months, a deadly bacteria that has appeared in local water supplies and infected several people.

Chicago Cubs Fan With Down Syndrome Sings National Anthem At Game After Raising Money For Special Olympics

Water testing has revealed elevated levels of Legionella bacteria – the organisms that lead to Legionnaire’s Disease – at several municipal properties in West Orange, town officials say. The bacteria was also found in the water at a nearby school.

New Hair Trend Emerges On Social Media Inspired By Beyoncé Magazine Cover: Flower Vase Hair

READ MORE ON PATCH.COM