FILE PHOTO (Credit: Thinkstock)

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (PATCH.COM) – Mysterious cases of Legionnaires’ disease have appeared in New Jersey in recent months, a deadly bacteria that has appeared in local water supplies and infected several people.

Water testing has revealed elevated levels of Legionella bacteria – the organisms that lead to Legionnaire’s Disease – at several municipal properties in West Orange, town officials say. The bacteria was also found in the water at a nearby school.

