Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A California family is making their dogs last days really count.

The family recently learned their dog Earl, who was abused before they got him, is having trouble breathing and doesn’t have much longer to live.

Earl’s family made the ultimate bucket list. He’s had samples of food at Costco, gone dancing and even hit a California beach boardwalk!

Next up for the pup, a trip to Starbucks for the “puppacino.”

His family hopes their experience with Earl will lead other families to select a rescue animal as a family pet.