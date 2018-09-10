Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Controversy continues to swirl around the U.S. Open women’s final and tennis star Serena Williams.

Williams was fined after yelling at the chair umpire over calls he made during the match.

Many say the official held her to a different standard. But was her outburst appropriate?

Between the coaching and the drills, the talk at the Tennis Match Academy at the Upper Dublin Sport Center is all about Williams’ loss.

“My whole family watched it,” said Hannah Wang

“She slammed her racquet and was accusing the ref of a lot of stuff,” said Aidan Vesci.

Williams lost in straight sets but battled with the chair umpire after he docked her a point for breaking her racquet, another for getting coaching help and finally a game penalty for calling him a thief.

Williams even made the point men have been treated differently in the past.

“I think she has a valid point,” one player tells CBS3. “I think the athletes have gotten more fiery than they have been in the past couple of years.”

“In the heat of the moment, all sort of things could happen,” says Mark Spann, the Tennis Match Academy director.

He says tennis is a fast-paced game and like many sports, emotions get in the way.

“We really emphasize being a champion on and off the court,” Spann adds. “They really really have to be able to handle it with composure a little bit like a lawyer.”

So Span tries teaching his athletes how to manage their stress during a match, especially during a shot you’re 100 percent sure was in.

“Somebody gives you a bad call, you can’t get too emotional about it. You really have to keep your composure,” said Spann.

Now for the three penalties–Williams was fined a total of $17,000.

Two major tennis organizations: the Women’s Tennis Association and the U.S. Tennis Association released statements in support of Williams. But the International Tennis Federation backed the umpire–Carlos Ramos– saying he acted with “ professionalism and integrity.”