PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies, Nationals game set for Monday night has been canceled due to “significant rain over the weekend,” officials said.

The game will be played Tuesday as a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. Gates will open at 2:05 p.m.

“Due to significant rain over the weekend, the infield at Citizens Bank Park is in poor condition. Every attempt was made to prepare the field to play tonight’s 7:05 p.m. game. Despite these efforts, a collective decision was made to postpone tonight’s game,” said Phillies Executive Vice President Dave Buck.

The Phillies say all fans holding tickets to Monday’s game may exchange their tickets for any remaining regular season home game in 2018 (including tomorrow’s doubleheader) or any April or May home game in 2019 (excluding Opening Day).