LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are cracking down on “swerving,” or the intentional act of riding a bicycle into the paths of vehicles, after recent complaints from the public.

Police want to remind children and parents that riding bikes in traffic, often times while performing tricks, is creating hazardous conditions which could lead to a tragedy.

Officers in Logan Township have been instructed to aggressively enforce violations when these swerving incidents are observed or reported.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children regarding this unacceptable behavior.

Anyone seen riding a bicycle inappropriately will be addressed, cited and their parents will be contacted.