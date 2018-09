Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The $5 footlong is a favorite sandwich at Subway.

But soon, the signature 12-inch deal may not be available at your local store.

Beginning next month, Subway will allow each franchise owner to choose whether or not to offer the $5 footlong.

Some shops complained about the narrow profit margins that came with the deal.