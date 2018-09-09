Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tech start-up across the pond claims air taxis could be picking up passengers in Britain within four years.

Vertical Aerospace built this electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

It is the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Jerseys On, Wallets Open As Sports Betting Meets NFL Season

It is equipped with four propellers and is capable of five-minute flight and can reach a top speed of 50 miles per hour.

The start-up said it plans to launch an inter-city air taxi service by 2022.