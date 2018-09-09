WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:35 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tech start-up across the pond claims air taxis could be picking up passengers in Britain within four years.

Vertical Aerospace built this electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

uk start up United Kingdom Start Up Plans to Launch Air Taxi Service By 2022

credit: cbs3

It is the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Jerseys On, Wallets Open As Sports Betting Meets NFL Season 

It is equipped with four propellers and is capable of five-minute flight and can reach a top speed of 50 miles per hour.

The start-up said it plans to launch an inter-city air taxi service by 2022.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s